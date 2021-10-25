Undefeated Champions

The Antelope Valley College women’s golf team begins the postseason today at the Western State Conference Invitational.
The Marauders go into the playoffs unbeaten in conference with a historical 35-0 record to win their first conference title.
The regular season ended last Monday as AVC shot a first-place 341 at WSC Match No. 7 over event host, and former conference perennial champ, College of the Canyons (364). Citrus finished third (372) followed by Bakersfield, Santa Barbara and Moorpark.
The match was played on the executive course at El Cariso in Sylmar, which has no par 5s, but several par 3s with a distance of more than 180 yards and one measuring 220 yards.
Marauders top golfer Arlene Salvador also remained undefeated in league competition, shooting a 3-over 65 to take the tournament’s top spot by eight shots. Her round was highlighted by a 50-foot putt, which she sank on the back nine.
“Arlene had a different level of focus (Monday), and it showed,” AVC head coach Patrick Londono said in a press release. “She has now proven that she is the best individual player in our conference, and I’m proud of her hard work to attain that status.”
Madison Schafer finished fourth overall at the tournament with a 79, while Adrianna Rosales picked up a 98 and Vashti Rachal contributed a 99. Ayanna Langdale shot her lowest score of the season just outside of the team score.
“This group is special... adversity brings them closer together, inspiring them to work harder to overcome whatever necessary,” Londono said.
After today, the Marauders will participate in the WSC Finals on Nov. 1 before heading to the SoCal Championships Nov. 7-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.