Undefeated at the top

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team seemed poised to take sole possession of first place in the Golden League late in its match at Knight High on Thursday.
Instead, the Hawks rallied with two goals in the final 10 minutes, including one in stoppage time, to tie the Royals 3-3 for the first tie for either team in league play.
The Royals (4-0-1, 4-0-1) have played one fewer league game than the Hawks (8-1-1, 5-0-1) in league play. The Royals won the league title during spring COVID season, finishing 13-1-1, ahead of second-place Knight (10-3-2). It was the second consecutive season Quartz Hill and Knight finished in first and second places, respectively.
After the teams were tied 1-1 at halftime, Quartz Hill scored once in the 50th minute and again in the 66th to take a 3-1 lead.
Knight scored its second goal in the 71st minute, when senior Evelyn Gonzalez chipped in a shot off a ball deflected by Quartz Hill senior goalkeeper Katie Crees.
“We never take any losses,” said Gonzalez. “It was very fast. Quartz Hill, they’re really good on their speed, but we just needed to be stronger with our bodies and then just get to every ball that there is.”
Although Quartz Hill continued to press offensively, Knight junior goalie Veronica Lopez deflected two shots in the 73rd minute to deny the Royals.
Gonzalez struck again in the 80th minute from eight yards out, past a charging Crees and into the far, top corner to tie the game for the Hawks.
Gonzalez is playing her first year on the varsity team, after injuries sidelined her in previous years.
“I’m just proud of them. They never gave up,” Knight coach Juan Paolo said. “We have three starting freshman. Anybody, I think, would have given up that game. We just never stopped at the last moment. I’m just proud of them. We’ve got time now, two days, to heal our injuries hopefully. I hope they realize they’re not invincible any more.”
The Hawks had two players leave in the first 15 minutes of the second half with injuries, including junior Isabelle Pina, who Paolo said was returning from an injury for the game.
“She needed to be here for this game,” Paolo said. “She went as much as she could. She was our wall back there, feeding off of her. When she left, we had nothing left.”
Knight played in the only match on Tuesday that wasn’t canceled due to the severe storm that hit the Antelope Valley.
Knight defeated Antelope Valley 10-0 in a game that was shortened to just 20 minutes in the second half due to rain, wind and sleet on Antelope Valley High’s turf field.
Knight’s field was in relatively good shape with muddy patches.
The Hawks struck first against Quartz Hill in the 20th minute as senior Liliana Garcia scored from five yards out on a pass, from senior Alondra Munguia, that wove through two defenders.
Quartz Hill answered in the 28th minute, as senior Megan Salvesvold scored from eight yards out on an assist from junior Izabella Guzman.
“Not good, I think we gave it up in the last 10 minutes,” said Salvesvold, a four-year varsity player. “We stopped working, really. We worked 80 to give up the last 10 minutes. It’s a little disappointing, but I know we’ll come back even better. We gave up a little urgency. We got a little comfortable.”
Guzman gave the Royals a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute with a shot from 10 yards out to the far, top corner, past a leaping Lopez.
“They played their hearts out,” said Quartz Hill coach Arika Ontiveros, who is in her second season as the Royals’ coach. “Just a little disappointed in getting the result, because we did have that lead. Both teams wanted it, but they wanted it just a little bit more towards the end and we didn’t finish strong.
“But coming into the next game, we’re definitely going to learn from those mistakes and move forward and continue on with the season that we’re having so far.”
Salvesvold said the Royals learned an important lesson from the game.
“I would say, honestly, just say finishing our opportunities and keeping the pace and intensity of the game,” Salvesvold said. “But I think we’ll come back next time we play them and win.”
Quartz Hill senior Annabella Luna Martinez gave the Royals a 3-1 lead in the 66th minute, chipping in a shot on an assist from sophomore Katelynn Kott.
“It’s always a mental game, when it comes to a rivalry game,” Ontiveros said. “I think we played the mental game towards the end and I think that’s what kind of affected us. We’re comfortable with that lead and we kind of sat in our position, versus just continuing the fight. We’ll learn from it.”
Quartz Hill will play at Highland on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in a makeup game from Tuesday.
Quartz Hill will host Knight in the second to last match of the regular season, on Jan. 31.
Knight is off until Jan. 6, when it will host Paraclete in a nonleague match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.