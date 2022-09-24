South Alabama UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates after an interception by linebacker JonJon Vaughns during the first half against South Alabama, last Saturday, in Pasadena.

The UCLA Bruins have won six straight games since last season as they head into their Pac-12 opener at Colorado. 

The Bruins haven’t won more than six straight since opening 8-0 in 2005. 

