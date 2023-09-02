New Pro League GMs Hockey

Associated Press

Three-time Olympic medalist Natalie Darwitz answers questions before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Dec. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. She was named as a PWHL general manager on Friday.

Three-time U.S. Olympian Natalie Darwitz never realized her dream of playing professional hockey. At 39, Darwitz will enjoy the next best thing in making that a reality for others — and in her home state of Minnesota.

The former U.S. national team captain will oversee the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s yet-to-be-named franchise in Minneapolis-St. Paul after being named one of the newly established league’s six general managers on Friday.

