Instant Reply Zoom Baseball

Associated Press

MLB Network’s Kelvin Pickens (left) inspects radio and headset for a call on a play review with umpires Cory Blaser (second from left), Edwin Moscoso (right) and Dan Bellino after the first inning of a baseball game, July 22, in Chicago. MLB struck a deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc., allowing on-field umpires to watch videos being evaluated by the replay operations center during contested calls.

 

 Nam Y. Huh

NEW YORK — Umpires will have a new view this season: on Zoom.

Major League Baseball struck a deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc. allowing on-field umpires to watch the replay operations center evaluating contested calls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.