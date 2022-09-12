Samford Georgia Football

Associated Press

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) tries to outrun Samford cornerback Kourtlan Marsh (1) after a catch during the first half, Saturday, in Athens, Ga. Georgia is the new No. 1 in the AP poll.

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Banks, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year.

