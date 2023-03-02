LAS VEGAS — Emily Bessoir scored 17 points, including two critical 3-pointers in overtime, as fifth-seeded UCLA, which had a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter, turned back 12th-seeded Arizona State 81-70 on Wednesday in a Pac-12 Tournament first-round game.
The Bruins (23-8) face fourth-seeded Arizona, ranked No. 21, in a quarterfinal on Thursday.
Charisma Osborne added 16 points, eight in overtime, for 19th-ranked UCLA, which has won 14 straight over ASU. Kiki Rice had 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals and Londynn Jones scored 12. Osborne has 1,687 points, passing Ann Meyer for 13th on UCLA’s scoring list
It was the fifth overtime game in tournament history and the Bruins have been involved in four of them. UCLA outscored the Sun Devils 19-8 in overtime with Bessoir and Osborne combining for the first 14 points.
Tyi Skinner scored 26 points for the Sun Devils (8-20) and Jaddan Simmons had 17 with 10 rebounds.
UCLA made all five of its shots in the extra session with Bessoir’s two triples, and was 7 of 8 from the foul line. Bessoir’s first 3 made it 69-66 and then Osborne had a steal and a layup. ASU made two free throws but Bessoir hit again. The Sun Devils were 1 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line in the extra session.
Going into overtime, Arizona State had missed its last seven shots after taking it’s only lead, 62-60, on a 3-pointer by Skinner at the 3:16 mark. UCLA got a tying layup from Rice with 1:28 to play but the Bruins were 2 of 19 from late in the third quarter when a jumper by Jones made it 56-40.
UCLA led 39-25 at the half and a jumper by Gina Conti midway through the third quarter made it 50-31.
OREGON 52, WASHINGTON 50
Endyia Rogers scored 10 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter and ninth-seeded Oregon pulled out a 52-50 win over eighth-seeded Washington on Thursday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
The Ducks (17-13), who have won three straight, face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Stanford in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Rogers had two baskets in a 9-0 run that was capped by a Te-Hina Paopao 3-pointer that put the Ducks on top 45-43. Hannah Stines scored the next three baskets for Washington, one a 3-pointer, but Rogers did the same with her jumper giving Oregon a 51-50 lead with 1:28 to play.
The Huskies then missed two shots on their next possession before the Ducks snared two offensive rebounds on their possession. That took the clock to 15 seconds and Washington had to foul four times to send Oregon to the foul line.
With 2.9 seconds left, Chance Gray made 1 of 2 free throws before a long jumper by Washington’s Trinity Oliver was off the mark.
Paopao scored 13 points for Oregon and Rogers had a career-high 11 rebounds.
Haley Van Dyke led Washington (15-13) with 12 points, Stines had 11 and Oliver and Dalayah Daniels 10 each. Daniels also had 11 rebounds.
WASHINGTON ST. 61, CAL 49
LAS VEGAS — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points, Bella Murekatete had a double-double and Washington State rallied to defeat California 61-49 in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night.
After trailing for most of the first three quarters, a layup by Jessica Clarke gave the Cougars a five-point lead with 6:10 to go in regulation. The lead reached 53-45 1½ minutes later when Astera Tuhina connected on a 3-pointer, just WSU’s second of the game in 15 attempts. Tuhina added a jumper on WSU’s next possession and the lead was 55-45 with 3:32 remaining.
Cal got within 55-49 on a fastbreak layup by Leilani McIntosh with 2:20 to go, but the Golden Bears did not score again.
Leger-Walker made 8 of 15 shots and 6 of 8 free throws to go with six rebounds and two assists. Murekatete had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tuhina added nine points and four assists for Washington State (20-10).
Jayda Curry scored 16 points for the Golden Bears (13-17) and no other starter scored more than five. Ugonne Onyiah and Mia Mastrov scored 10 points each off the bench.
After Cal led 27-21 at halftime, a 3-pointer from Leger-Walker got the No. 7 seed Cougars within 38-36 with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars hadn’t been that close since they trailed 11-10 in the first minute of the second quarter. The score was tied twice later in the third quarter and WSU took a 44-42 lead into the fourth period after Leger-Walker made two free throws with 15 seconds left in the period.
Washington State has won 20 games for the first time in the NCAA-era for women’s basketball. The 1978-79 team won 21 games.
Washington State advances to play No. 2-seed and regular-season co-champion Utah in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
OREGON ST. 56, USC 48
LAS VEGAS — Raegan Beers scored 18 points making 8 of 9 foul shots and Adlee Blacklock scored 15 and No. 11-seed Oregon State upset sixth-seed USC 56-48 on Wednesday in an opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Jelena Mitrovic added 12 points for Oregon State (13-17). The Beavers advance to play No. 3-seed Colorado on Thursday.
Oregon State outscored USC 21-5 in the final 6:53 and made all eight of its final foul shots at the end to secure the win.
Kadi Sissoko scored 16 points and Destiny Littlejohn scored 12 for USC (21-9).
The Trojans entered having swept the regular season series over Oregon State with wins of 69-58 and 60-56.
Beers’ layup with 4:41 left in the third quarter gave Oregon State a 30-26 lead and she became the game’s first double-digit scorer with 11 points. The Trojans responded with an 11-4 run to close the quarter for a 37-34 advantage.
USC appeared to create safe space when Okako Adika’s 3-pointer put the Trojans ahead 43-35 with 7:11 left, but Oregon State went on an 11-0 run with six points coming from the foul line. AJ Marotte made a pair of foul shots and followed with a layup for a 46-43 Oregon State lead and they led for the remainder.
