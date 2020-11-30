The ninth-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team had its Sunday game against Pepperdine postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within Pepperdine’s program.
The schools announced the postponement a couple of hours before the scheduled tipoff. There was no immediate word on when or if the game would be rescheduled.
This is the second time in the last five days that the Bruins have had a game postponed. Their season opener against Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday was postponed due to test results for Cal State Fullerton not made available in time for the game. The game was played Friday and UCLA won, 98-49.
No. 1 S. Carolina 79, No. 21 Gonzaga 72
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 23 points and Zia Cooke added 16 to help No. 1 South Carolina top 21st-ranked Gonzaga 79-72 on Sunday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
After Jill Townsend’s 3-pointer for Gonzaga gave the Bulldogs a 62-60 lead with six minutes to play, South Carolina (3-0) got the lead back up to eight in the final 90 seconds. The Bulldogs hit nine 3-pointers, including one by Cierra Walker with 54 seconds to play to cut it to 74-70.
No. 5 Louisville 101, E. Kentucky 58
LOUISVLLE, Ky. — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Louisville to a victory in its home opener over Eastern Kentucky.
The Cardinals (2-0) used a 16-2 run to start the second quarter, take a 35-14 lead with 5:17 left in the half and put the game away. They would lead by as much as 40-16 in the half.
No. 6 Miss. State 88, Jackson State 58
STARKSVILLE, Miss. — Preseason All-SEC player Rickea Jackson was one of four Mississippi State players to score in double figures as the Bulldogs opened up the Nikki McCray-Penson era with a victory over Jackson State.
The Bulldogs played the Tigers in a game that was scheduled late in the week unexpectedly. They were slated to play in the Women’s Hall of Fame Challenge in Connecticut before participant UConn shut down team activities for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
No. 7 Arizona 76, N. Arizona 63
TUCSON, Ariz. — Cate Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Aari McDonald added 18 points and Arizona opened its season with a victory over Northern Arizona.
McDonald, a preseason AP All-America selection, scored in double figures for a 67th straight game, which is the nation’s longest active streak.
No. 8 NC State 108, NC Central 70
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane’s 17 points led six players in double figures for North Carolina State in a rout of North Carolina Central.
The Wolfpack (2-0) shot 68.3% from the field in a final tune-up before a game at top-ranked South Carolina. Cunane made all six of her shots.
No. 11 Kentucky 70, Belmont 50
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dre’una Edwards scored a career-high 27 points, matched her career best with 15 rebounds and Kentucky pulled away for a win over Belmont.
No. 12 Maryland 115, No. 14 Arkansas 96
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Katie Benzan scored a career-high 28 points, drained eight 3-pointers, led five Terrapins into double-figure scoring and Maryland roared past Arkansas for its highest-scoring defeat of a ranked opponent.
No. 20 Ohio State 82, Duqesne 47
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Dorka Juhasz had a double-double and Ohio State overwhelmed Duquesnen the season opener for both teams.
No. 22 Notre Dame 88, Miami (OH) 68
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 and Notre Dame gave new head coach Niele Ivey her first victory, beating Miami (Ohio).
Ivey took over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, who retired with 939 career wins.
No. 23 Syracuse 50, Stony Brook 39
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Tiana Mangakahia’s return from a battle with breast cancer was impressive as she had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead Syracuse past Stony Brook.
Wake Forest 68, No. 24 Missouri St. 59
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ivana Raca scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter when Wake Forest pulled away and went on to beat Missouri State at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Raca had a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, and her two free throws and a layup by Gina Conti to end the period extended Wake Forest’s lead to 53-40.
