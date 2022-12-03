NCAA UCLA Alabama Soccer

Associated Press

UCLA’s Reilyn Turner (top) celebrates with Ally Cook (33) after scoring a goal during the first half of the team’s NCAA women’s soccer tournament semifinal game against Alabama in Cary, N.C. The Bruins won 3-0 to reach the championship game against North Carolina.

 

 Ben McKeown

CARY, N.C. — Reilyn Turner gave top-ranked UCLA the lead, Quincy McMahon and Madelyn Desiano added insurance goals and the Bruins defeated Alabama 3-0 in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship on Friday night.

UCLA (21-2-1) will play North Carolina for the championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels held off defending champion Florida State 3-2 in the first semifinal.

