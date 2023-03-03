LAS VEGAS — Emily Bessoir had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double-double, Charisma Osborne also scored 18 points and No. 19 UCLA beat No. 21 Arizona 73-59 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament.
UCLA, a No. 5 seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday after handing Arizona its first three-game skid of the season.
Londynn Jones made her only 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the third quarter to put UCLA ahead 47-35 and the Bruins led by double figures the rest of the way. Arizona only made two field goals in the third quarter — both in the opening three minutes.
Bessoir made two 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter and Gina Conti added another 3 to give UCLA a 17-point lead with 7:30 left. The Bruins didn’t make another field goal but connected on 11 of 12 free throws to secure it.
Senior Camryn Brown added a career-high nine points with six rebounds and four assists for UCLA (24-8). Kiki Rice also scored nine points and dished out seven assists. The Bruins outrebounded Arizona 46-27 for a 17-4 advantage in second-chance points.
Bessoir was coming off a 17-point, five 3-pointer performance in an overtime victory over Arizona State in a tournament opener.
Shaina Pellington, Lauren Fields and Jade Loville each scored 10 points for Arizona (21-9). Cate Reese struggled from the floor, going 0 for 6 from the field, but she went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line and grabbed nine rebounds.
WASHINGTON ST. 66, UTAH 58
LAS VEGAS — Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game.
The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball, and rather than foul, the Utes allowed Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, and drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58.
Leger-Walker finished with 15 points, while Ula Motuga chipped in 13 for the Cougars.
Utah (25-4) was led by Gianna Kneepkens, who scored 18 points. Alissa Pili added 11 points for the Utes.
After trailing by four at halftime, the Cougars outscored Utah 27-11 in the third quarter after erasing a two-point deficit by closing the period on a 14-0 run and took a 53-41 lead into the final period.
Washington State hit 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the floor in the third, including 5 of 7 (71.4%) from 3-point range, while the normally high-scoring Utes struggled behind 36.4% shooting (4 of 11).
After opening the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Kneepkens, the Utes missed eight straight shots while the Cougars built a 14-point lead, 58-44, with 7:41 left in the game.
The Cougars limited Utah’s second-chance opportunities, with 77.1% defensive rebounding percentage. Washington State also outscored Utah with second-chance points, 11-4
STANFORD 76, OREGON 65
LAS VEGAS — Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Stanford overcame a lot of early misses and beat Oregon 76-65 on Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
Stanford (28-4) made just three of 20 shots in the first quarter. Brink and the Cardinal found their rhythm after that and improved to 20-1 all-time in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
Brink posted her 14th double-double of the season, Hannah Jump added 13 points and Talana Lepolo had 10. Haley Jones scored eight points on 3-of-15 shooting but had 13 rebounds.
The Cardinal held off a third-quarter rally by Oregon by using a 7-0 run to close the period.
Stanford dominated the glass, outrebounding the Ducks, 56-39. The Cardinal grabbed 21 offensive boards and turned them into 21 second-chance points.
Te-Hina Paopao scored 28 points for the Ducks (17-14). Endyia Rogers had 15. Oregon finished the game hitting a mere 29.4% (20 of 68) from the floor.
Stanford opened the game by taking an 11-2 lead thanks to going 7 for 7 from the foul line.
The Cardinal shot 9 of 17 from the floor in the second quarter. Brink had eight of Stanford’s 21 points in the period.
COLORADO 62, OREGON ST. 54
LAS VEGAS — Frida Formann scored 16 points to lead 20th-ranked Colorado to a 62-54 victory over Oregon State in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
Formann made 4 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the third-seeded Buffaloes (23-7), who advance to play No. 7 seed Washington State in the semifinals on Friday after the Cougars upset No. 2 seed Utah 66-58 earlier in the day. Aaronette Vonleh added 15 points and Jaylyn Sherrod pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Adlee Blacklock scored 12 points to top the Beavers (13-18). Reserves AJ Marotte and Timea Gardiner added 10 points apiece.
Formann had 10 points in the first half and Marotte scored eight for Oregon State as the two teams played to a 33-all tie at halftime.
Vonleh had 10 points in the third quarter as Colorado upped its lead to 51-41. Vonleh hit all four of her shots, while her teammates made just 1 of 12 attempts. The Buffaloes were able to take the lead by holding the Beavers to 4-of-11 shooting (36.4%).
Raegan Beers’ layup with 7:57 left to play pulled Oregon State within 52-45. Charlotte Whittaker answered with back-to-back buckets and Colorado cruised to the finish.
Colorado shot only 38% overall, made just 4 of 14 from distance (28.6%), but sank 16 of 24 at the free-throw line. Oregon State shot 40% overall but made half of its 18 3-pointers. The Beavers made 3 of 4 foul shots.
