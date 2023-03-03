P12 UCLA Arizona Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) shoots against Arizona during the first half in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament, Thursday, in Las Vegas. Osborne scored 19 points and the No. 19 Bruins defeated the No. 21 Wildcats 73-59 to earn a spot in the tournament semifinals.

LAS VEGAS — Emily Bessoir had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double-double, Charisma Osborne also scored 18 points and No. 19 UCLA beat No. 21 Arizona 73-59 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament.

UCLA, a No. 5 seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday after handing Arizona its first three-game skid of the season.

