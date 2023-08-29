UCLA Preview Football

Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers throws during the team’s game against Alabama State on Sept. 10, 2022, in Pasadena.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — There aren’t many things Chip Kelly can say he is encountering for the first time in his 29 years of coaching in college.

Going into an opener with three talented quarterbacks and no clear starter is a new one, though.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.