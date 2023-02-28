UCLA Colorado Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) celebrates with guard David Singleton (back right) as guard Jack Seidler (22) joins in after the Bruins defeated Colorado 60-56 to clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title, Sunday, in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski

BOULDER, Colo. — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and Tyger Campbell had 13 of his 14 points in the second half as No. 4 UCLA hung on to beat Colorado 60-56 on Sunday.

Amari Bailey added 11 points for UCLA (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12), which won its eighth in a row to close out an undefeated February and clinch the regular-season conference title.

