P12 UCLA Arizona Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) shoots against Arizona during the first half of a Pac-12 women’s tournament quarterfinal game, March 2, in Las Vegas. UCLA begins play in the NCAA Tournament today.

LOS ANGELES — Three weeks ago, Charisma Osbourne thought she played her final game at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA’s run to the Pac-12 tournament championship game though has given Osbourne at least one more chance to play at home.

Osborne and the fourth-seeded Bruins open NCAA Tournament play on Saturday against No. 13 seed Sacramento State.

