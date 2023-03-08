AP All-Pac-12 Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right) reaches for a rebound as Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye watches during the first half on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Jaquez was named The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday.

 Mark J. Terrill

Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s decision to return for his senior season worked out quite well for No. 2 UCLA.

Jaquez was named The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 on Tuesday and Bruins coach Mick Cronin is the conference coach of the year. Washington forward Keion Brooks was named Pac-12 newcomer of the year by an eight-person panel of journalists who cover the conference.

