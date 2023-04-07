NCAA Gonzaga UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) goes up for a dunk in the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga in the West Regional, March 23, in Las Vegas. Jaquez declared for the NBA draft on Thursday.

 

 John Locher

LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, with the senior deciding to forgo an extra year of eligibility available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaquez announced his decision Thursday on his social media accounts.

