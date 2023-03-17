NCAA UCLA UNC Asheville Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) battles UNC Asheville forward Jamon Battle (1) and UNC Asheville guard Tajion Jones (3) for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Thursday in Sacramento. The Bruins won 86-53.

SACRAMENTO — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and UCLA raced out to a fast start and never looked back for an 86-53 victory over UNC Asheville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

The second-seeded Bruins (30-5) scored the first 14 points of the game and rolled from there. Amari Bailey also had 17 points and David Singleton scored 11 as UCLA bounced back from a close loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 title game.

