UC Davis UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UC Davis guard Leo DeBruhl (left) is defended by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell during the first half of Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles. Campbell scored 17 points to help the Bruins win 81-54.

LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark had 18 points and 11 rebounds as No. 13 UCLA returned from a productive East Coast trip to earn an 81-54 victory over UC Davis on Wednesday.

Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 as the Bruins (11-2) distanced themselves from a slow start to win their eighth consecutive game while closing out the nonconference portion of their schedule. UCLA improved to 8-0 at home.

