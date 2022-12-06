NCAA North Carolina UCLA Soccer

Associated Press

UCLA players celebrate after defeating North Carolina 3-2 in overtime to win the NCAA women’s soccer tournament final on Monday in Cary, N.C.

 Ben McKeown

CARY, N.C. — Maricarmen Reyes scored a go-ahead goal off a rebound in the 107th minute and top-seeded UCLA rallied past North Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to win its second women’s soccer championship in program history.

UCLA (22-2-1) trailed 2-0 late in the second half before scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. In the second 10-minute overtime, Ally Cook had a close-range shot knocked wide by North Carolina goalkeeper Emmie Allen, but Reyes raced to the ball for a sliding finish from a difficult angle.

