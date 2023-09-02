Alabama St UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Alabama State on Sept. 10, 2022, in Pasadena. Garbers will start today’s game against Coastal Carolina.

Chip Kelly begins his sixth year at UCLA with his deepest roster, but still undecided on who has emerged as his starting quarterback. 

Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee will all play in today’s opener against Coastal Carolina. 

