UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson celebrates after running the ball for a first down against Southern California on Saturday in Pasadena. The Bruins play at Cal today.

 

BERKELEY — UCLA’s dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California.

Now the Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California (4-7, 2-6).

