APTOPIX Bowling Green UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) tries to avoid a tackle by Bowling Green safety Patrick Day (32) during the first half on Sept. 3 in Pasadena. The Bruins play South Alabama today.

UCLA looks to close its non-conference schedule unbeaten when it hosts South Alabama today at the Rose Bowl. 

UCLA is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2015. 

