Bowling Green UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA defensive lineman Grayson Murphy celebrates after sacking Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald during the first half on Sept. 3 in Pasadena.

UCLA will play a historically Black university for the first time when it faces Alabama State, today, at the Rose Bowl. 

The Bruins got off to a slow start in a 45-17 win over Bowling Green, their fourth straight win by at least 24 points dating to last season. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.