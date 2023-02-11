LOS ANGELES — Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 on Friday night for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss.
Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.
UCLA capitalized on back-to-back turnovers by Oregon State, leading to two fast-break layups by Jaquez, during a 12-0 run that gave the Bruins a 58-51 lead.
Emily Bessoir missed the second of two free throws with 33 seconds left, but Lina Sontag grabbed the offensive rebound before being fouled and making 1 of 2 for a 60-54 lead.
Kiki Rice and Sontag each had 11 points for UCLA (19-6, 8-5 Pac-12). The Bruins finished 3 of 27 from distance, with their first 3-pointer, in 15 attempts, coming with 2:39 left in the third quarter to pull within 43-39.
UCLA had buzzer beaters to end the second and third quarters.
Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) with 11 points. Talia von Oelhoffen, averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. Freshman Raegan Beers was helped off the floor with 1:50 left in the third quarter after a hard fall under the basket, and she finished with three points in 17 minutes.
Oregon State started the second half on a 12-2 run, opened and closed by 3-pointers from Noelle Mannen and Shalexxus Aaron, to take a 41-33 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.