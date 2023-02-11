LOS ANGELES — Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 on Friday night for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss.

Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.