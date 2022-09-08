LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s focus on incremental gains to build sustainable success under coach Chip Kelly seems to finally be paying off, having won four straight games by at least 24 points dating back to last season.

The Bruins (1-0) are likely to continue that streak Saturday when they host Alabama State, the first time the program will play a historically Black university and a team from outside the Football Bowl Subdivision.

