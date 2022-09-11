Alabama St UCLA Football

UCLA running back Keegan Jones (22) runs the ball against Alabama State defensive back Irshaad Davis (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena on Saturday.

 

PASADENA — Backup quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 164 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns, and UCLA improved to 2-0 for the second consecutive year with a 45-7 rout of Alabama State on Saturday.

Garbers came in after Dorian Thompson-Robinson was injured midway through the Bruins’ fourth drive early in the second quarter. The redshirt sophomore directed scoring drives in five of seven possessions (four TDs, one field goal).

