College Basketball | Cal Pac Semifinals: UC Merced 60, UAV 57

UC Merced upsets top-seeded UAV in Cal Pac Tournament

UAV men's basketball

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

UAV’s Aaris Bonds goes up for a basket in a Dec. 29 game at the Pioneer Event Center. The top-ranked Pioneers were upended by UC Merced on Monday in the Cal Pac Tournament semifinals.

UC Merced did what only one other team has done all season — beat the University of Antelope Valley.  

The Bobcats, seeded No. 4, knocked off the top-seeded Pioneers 60-57 in the first men’s semifinal of the California Pacific Conference Championship tournament on Monday at Bell Bank Park at Legacy Fields in Mesa, Ariz.  

