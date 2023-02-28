UC Merced upsets top-seeded UAV in Cal Pac Tournament

UC Merced did what only one other team has done all season — beat the University of Antelope Valley.
The Bobcats, seeded No. 4, knocked off the top-seeded Pioneers 60-57 in the first men’s semifinal of the California Pacific Conference Championship tournament on Monday at Bell Bank Park at Legacy Fields in Mesa, Ariz.
The win advances the Bobcats (21-8) into today’s tournament championship game against the winner of the Saint Katherine-Westcliff matchup and the chance to play for a berth in the NAIA National Championship.
UAV, the regular season champion, already earned one of the Cal Pac’s automatic bids to the national tournament and will now await to see where it will play in the opening round.
In Saturday’s opening round game with Cal Maritime, UCM came out on top of a defensive battle 42-40 when Kingsley Obiorah powered in a shot with 2.2 seconds to play and moved the Bobcats into the semifinal round against UAV, which had lost just one game all season.
The first half of the matchup was just as physical and just as close on Monday — neither team was able to build a lead of more than five points, and the Pioneers went into halftime up 34-30.
But UCM’s Chris Bramah opened the second half with a 3, then the Bobcats converted a Pioneer turnover into a basket and Mason Westlake followed that with a 3-pointer giving the Bobcats a 38-34 lead just two minutes into the period. UCM did not trail until Andrew Lewis converted a layup to give UAV a 45-44 lead with 10:16 remaining.
Two minutes later, Bramah hit a 3-pointer to put UCM back on top, and the Bobcats never trailed again.
UAV (25-2) did tie the game at 55-55 with 1:53 left in the contest. LaVontay Ott tipped in a missed shot to even the score, but neither team was able to convert on a possession until Bramah drove the left side of the lane for a layup to put UCM back on top, 57-55, with 28 seconds remaining.
Two different times in the final 19 seconds UAV missed two free throws and UC Merced’s Georgie Nze made one out of two to extend the narrow lead to four, 59-55.
UAV’s Aaris Bonds’ put back the last of the four missed free throws with 3 seconds left, but Bramah made a free throw right after to give UCM its final three-point cushion.
Westlake, who was held to a season-low two points on 1-for-10 shooting against CSUM, erupted for a game-high 24 points against UAV and led all scorers. Obiorah had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Bramah added 11 points and seven boards. DeDrick Martin hauled in a game-high 14 rebounds.
Four of the Pioneers’ starters reached double-digit scoring, led by Elias Ezenekwe’s 14 points. Cal Pac Player of the Year Michael Hayes added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Ott and Bonds contributed 10 points apiece.
The NAIA National Championship will get underway with First and Second Round games starting at 16 sites around the country on March 7. The winners will convene at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., for the Round of 16 with a national champion being crowned on March 18.
