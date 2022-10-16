UAV women's volleyball wins five-set thriller

LANCASTER — On paper, the matchup between Pacific Union College and the University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball teams, couldn’t have been more even.
It definitely lived up to the hype, and then some.
UAV used a plethora of weapons in its arsenal and won a five-set thriller, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-11 over PUC, Saturday evening at the Pioneer Event Center.
Both teams’ mascot is the Pioneer, but UAV’s Sweetheart Salevao probably said it best.
“There’s only room for one Pioneer, and that’s us,” she said.
Salevao finished with 11 kills and two blocks. UAV (3-12, 2-11) was led by Tiari Hookano, who finished with a season-high 19 kills.
It was pick your poison for PUC (2-13, 1-11) as UAV spread the wealth offensively. Janae Moore finished with 13 kills and five blocks, while Alaysha Grissette added five kills and two blocks. But UAV wasn’t done. Danielle Milo had six kills and two blocks and setter Kenadie La Sage added four kills and two blocks.
“Tonight, was one of the best matches we’ve played together as a team. Overall, we played very well,” Hookano said. “We’ve been working on the three Cs: communication, coverage, and celebration. Tonight, we showed that. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
UAV played with much-needed energy in the first set. The teams split the first 40 points before UAV created slight separation with a 22-20 lead. PUC won the next point via a kill, however, UAV reeled off three consecutive points to win the set. UAV had a total of 14 kills in the first set, four by Hookano and four by Salevao.
The Pioneers to PUC earlier this season.
“This is a win we needed to redeem ourselves," Salevao said. "It had to be a fight for each person out there. It was redemption. We played together, with heart and for each other. We picked each other up. It was a great team effort. This is one we needed to win, and we needed this for our confidence.”
UAV left its momentum on the opposite bench on the changeover following the first set. Its offense went into a lull, and PUC took complete advantage after winning the first seven points of the set. UAV couldn’t respond and dropped the second as PUC evened the match, 1-1.
The home team regained its confidence in the third set by winning 13 of the first 18 points to jump out to a 13-5 lead. PUC rallied to make things interesting, only trailing 18-13. But UAV wouldn’t let up to take a 2-1 lead.
“When we win sets, we win with energy," Moore said. "We had to have energy all five sets to be able to win this match. We thrive off energy. The way we played tonight, is how we should play. We showed everyone what we’re capable of. I think we can build off of this. We realize it’s coming to an end, but we can take this momentum into the rest of the matches this season.”
In the fifth set, the teams split the first 12 points. UAV inched away to grab a 9-6 lead following a PUC error and a UAV ace and kill. PUC pulled to within 10-9, but that’s as close as it would get.
“At times we did lose focus," Hookano said. "We didn’t have the ‘let it go’ mentality. It’s okay to make mistakes. We have each other’s backs. We focused on team play tonight. It’s about growing for us. We’ve grown since day one, especially since everything we’ve been through.
