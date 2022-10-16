 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Women's College Volleyball | Cal Pac: UAV 3, Pacific Union College 2

UAV women's volleyball wins five-set thriller

  • 0
UAV Pioneers logo

LANCASTER — On paper, the matchup between Pacific Union College and the University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball teams, couldn’t have been more even.

It definitely lived up to the hype, and then some.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.