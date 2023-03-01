 Skip to main content
Women’s College Basketball | Cal Pac Championship | UAV 69, Simpson 65, OT

UAV women earn tournament title with OT win over Simpson

UAV women's basketball

The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team poses with its banner and trophy after defeating Simpson in overtime on Tuesday to win the Cal Pac Championship.

After trailing most of the game, No. 1-seeded University of Antelope Valley scored five points in the final 12 seconds of regulation and then took control in overtime, topping No. 2 Simpson 69-65 in the title game of the California Pacific Conference Championship tournament on Tuesday at Bell Bank Park at Legacy Fields in Mesa, Ariz., and claiming the program’s fourth tournament crown.

The two teams already had clinched the Cal Pac’s automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship. This will be UAV’s fourth trip to the national event while Simpson will be making the first trip in program history.

