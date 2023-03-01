UAV women earn tournament title with OT win over Simpson

After trailing most of the game, No. 1-seeded University of Antelope Valley scored five points in the final 12 seconds of regulation and then took control in overtime, topping No. 2 Simpson 69-65 in the title game of the California Pacific Conference Championship tournament on Tuesday at Bell Bank Park at Legacy Fields in Mesa, Ariz., and claiming the program’s fourth tournament crown.
The two teams already had clinched the Cal Pac’s automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship. This will be UAV’s fourth trip to the national event while Simpson will be making the first trip in program history.
The Red Hawks (20-9) led for most of the game because they were able to control the tempo, working the shot clock on offense and getting back on defense. Simpson packed in the half-court defense making it difficult for UAV (22-7) to get to its strength inside.
The Red Hawks’ strategy paid dividends — the Pioneers shot just 7-for-34 from 3 (20.6%) and 25.3% overall — until the final minute of the game.
The relentless UAV full-court pressure gradually eroded SU’s tempo, and the frenetic defense forced 35 turnovers in the game, 17 coming off steals.
Trailing 63-58 with 17 seconds left in regulation, Cal Pac Player of the Year Chinna Fair connected on a deep 3-point shot to cut the Pioneers’ deficit to two. Seconds later, UAV’s Kendall Weary picked off a pass in the swarming press and fed a pass to Fair who scored to even the score with seven seconds left.
Simpson tried to get the last shot, but threw the ball into the Pioneer press, which gave Krystin Allen an open look on a jumper. But that shot was off the mark and the game went into overtime.
Fair was a force for UAV. The senior forward finished with 34 points, including four 3-pointers, pulled down 10 rebounds, and had three steals.
Jordan Rogers-McAdams, who drew two charges in overtime and sealed the win by grabbing a missed free throw, added 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and a lot of floor burns for the Pioneers.
For Simpson, Cal Pac Newcomer of the Year Celina Tress was also stellar, totaling 15 points and 15 rebounds, Livi Lindsey contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Sandra Berrocal had 10 points, four boards and three blocks.
The NAIA National Championship will get underway with First and Second Round games starting at 16 sites around the country on March 7. The winners will convene at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, for the Round of 16 with a national champion being crowned on March 18.
