UAV wins elimination game at NAIA Regionals

SANTA BARBARA — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team survived an elimination game in the Santa Barbara Bracket of the NAIA Regional Baseball Championships with a 4-1 win over Olivet Nazarene on Tuesday at Russell Carr Field in Santa Barbara.
UAV’s ace Andrew Garcia earned his 10th win and fourth complete game of the season, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
“Andrew Garcia was lights out from pitch one,” UAV head coach Neal White said in a press release. “The team came out and scored a couple of early runs which was huge. It was a good process-oriented team win.
“When you're in the postseason you must stick to the process and balance the highs and the lows of the game. We did a great job with that today as a unit.”
The Pioneers (38-12) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Noah Blythe singled and Dominic Enbody followed with a walk before Brayan Gomez singled to right field to load the bases.
Dawson Bakker wasted no time, lining a single of his own to right field to bring in two runs.
UAV added two more runs in the fifth inning.
Keola Viloria led off with a single and moved to second in a groundout before Blythe drove him in with a triple.
Enbody followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to score Blythe.
Blythe was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Enbody walked three times and drove in a run.
The Pioneers, seeded fourth in the bracket, will play No. 2-seeded Indiana University-Southeast today at 11 a.m.
The winner will play No. 1-seeded Westmont at 2:30 p.m. in the first championship game.
UAV lost to Westmont 6-0 in the first game on Monday.
