College Sports Roundup

UAV will open NAIA World Series on Monday

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team will face British Columbia in the opening round of the NAIA World Series National Championship on Monday at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

The Pioneers are the fifth seed in the five-team Santa Barbara bracket and play the opening game on the first day of the tournament.

