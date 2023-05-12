UAV will open NAIA World Series on Monday

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team will face British Columbia in the opening round of the NAIA World Series National Championship on Monday at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.
The Pioneers are the fifth seed in the five-team Santa Barbara bracket and play the opening game on the first day of the tournament.
The winner between UAV/British Columbia will face host Westmont in the late game on Monday night, while the loser will play the first game on Tuesday.
UAV qualified for the postseason by winning the California Pacific Conference championship for the second consecutive season.
The Pioneers (30-14, 15-9 Cal Pac) swept the Cal Pac tournament with a superb display of power, timely hitting and pitching to go undefeated in the double elimination tournament. During the season, the Pioneers split the series against a tough Benedictine-Mesa (42-12, 21-3 Cal Pac) squad which had a 25-game winning streak and was ranked in the Top-20 in the nation.
UAV breezed through Westcliff and Simpson on it’s way to the championship game by outscoring their opponents 21-5.
