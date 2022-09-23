UAV volleyball nabs first victory

LANCASTER — University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball player Tiari Hookano probably explained it best.
“Tonight, we learned how to be a team,” the junior outside hitter said.
She was right.
The Pioneers showed their resiliency in the third and fourth sets with a “refuse to lose” attitude and held off Providence Christian College with a thrilling 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24 victory, their first of the season, Thursday evening at the Pioneer Event Center.
Fans stormed the court following the final point, a block by Sweetheart Salevao and Janae Moore, to seal the victory and get the proverbial monkey off the backs of UAV.
“I’m so happy for the girls. They have worked so hard this year,” interim head coach Gracie Steidley said. “We changed things up recently and they’ve been receptive. They’re deserving of this win because they’ve been dealing with so much. They’re mentally and physically exhausted.”
Steidley replaced Catheryne “Cat” Wright as coach after Wright was tragically killed in a car accident on Aug. 20.
“They came together and battled,” Steidley said. “Our mindset is to stay low, get our serves in and move with a purpose. Today they showed it. They did it together.”
After splitting the first two sets, the third set was pivotal. The Sea Beggars (5-7, 3-4) jumped out of the blocks, quickly taking control with an 11-6 lead. UAV, however, began to chip away after winning two points here and three points there to inch it closer. PCC held a slim 20-17 lead before an error by the Sea Beggars and a kill from Hookano trimmed the lead to 20-19.
The Sea Beggars held on for dear life clinging to a 23-21 lead following an error by the Pioneers. That would be short-lived as UAV scored three consecutive points including two kills by Hookano and an ace by Sydnee Connors to take a 24-23 lead. The Pioneers took the set following two consecutive egregious errors by PCC.
“It took us some time to remember why we play,” Hookano said. “Not only are you playing for yourself, but your sister next to you, your family back home, your friends. Remembering that, motivates us. We showed tonight that we have each other’s backs. It’s about not giving up. We appreciate all the support from the other student athletes. I’m so happy with this victory.”
Hookano led the Pioneers (1-7, 1-6) with 18 kills. She and freshman Danielle Milo (11 kills) were the go-to players for UAV each time it needed a kill. Janae Moore and Salevao each finished with four kills and two blocks.
“We played well, but I know we can play even better,” Milo said. “We didn’t play to our full potential, but I’m excited about the victory. This past weekend (against Pacific Union College) was a wakeup call for us. We told ourselves we better get it together.
“Tonight, we fed off our crowd’s energy. Sometimes we get down on ourselves, but we had our crowd and we let things go and got back into it. We all wanted it. We were very hungry. We knew we didn’t want to go five.”
For a time in the fourth set, it looked as though the Pioneers would go five.
The Sea Beggars were in control throughout most of the fourth frame, but UAV managed to stay relatively close. A couple of service errors at inopportune times kept PCC at arm’s length, leading 20-16.
The Sea Beggars maintained that lead at 22-18 on serve. But UAV had an answer as it went on a 5-0 run, led by a kill and an ace by Hookano and another kill by Milo. Still, PCC hung tough and even snatched a 24-23 lead and had set point with the intent of sending it to five. A kill by Salevao, followed by a hitting error by PCC and a final combined block by Salevao and Moore sealed the victory.
UAV looked impressive in the first set, which included six kills by Hookano. It was the first time all season that the Pioneers took the first set from any team.
“We came out really hot,” Hookano said. “We haven’t been doing that all season. We fed off that.”
Hookano said the Pioneers have a tough match on Saturday against La Sierra (7-5), but she hopes her team will take the momentum from Thursday into that match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.