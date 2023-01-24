UAV turns up defense to beat Embry-Riddle

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team was completely outplayed on Friday evening against Park University as it suffered one of its worst defeats on the season.
In fact, if you ask UAV players and coaches, they will tell you they were completely “embarrassed.”
So, entering Sunday afternoon’s game against arch-rival Embry-Riddle, the Pioneers knew the importance of the game if they wanted to stay atop the California Pacific Conference standings.
UAV turned up its defense to another level in the final five minutes by holding the Eagles to one field goal during that stretch and outscoring them 17-4, en route to a 74-63 victory at the Pioneer Event Center.
“I thought they responded (from Friday) very well,” UAV head coach Deon Price said. “That loss left a bad taste in our mouth. Everybody looked at themselves in the mirror and said they have to do better individually. If each of us does better individually, then we’ll do better as a team. I even looked at myself in the mirror and said ‘I have to be better.’
“We came in with a good game plan. The girls played like they had a chip on their shoulder.”
With the victory, the Pioneers (14-7, 11-2) hold a slim ½-game lead over Simpson University in the conference standings. Westcliff University is 1½ games behind and the Eagles fell to 2½ games behind the Pioneers.
Following a bucket by Liz Behan, her only points of the game, ERU (12-8, 8-4) led 59-57 with 5:20 remaining. With the score tied, 59-59, Jordan Rogers-McAdams stole the ball and converted the layup, giving the Pioneers a 61-59 lead. On the ensuing, inbounds pass, Rogers-McAdams stole the ball again and made the layup, extending the lead to 63-59.
Following a turnover, Janae Turner hit a 3-pointer on the wing stretching the lead to 66-59. Chinna Fair got in the action with a reverse layup as the Pioneers led 68-59. Kellymar Ramirez capped the 13-0 run with a bucket, which extended the lead to 70-59 with 1:50 remaining.
“In the final five minutes we just continued to work together,” Fair said. “We got the shots we needed, but it all started on the defensive end. We had to bring that energy on defense, to find our momentum.
“This was a very important win, especially coming off that loss on Friday. We needed this win to get back to us. This was a good win. We knew coming in that we had to play our game, not their game.”
Fair, the nation’s ninth-ranked leading scorer at nearly 22 points per game, finished with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Ramirez and Rogers-McAdams each scored 12 points for UAV and Krystin Allen chipped in with 11 points.
“Heart. It was about who had the biggest heart and it was us,” Allen said. “We were more aggressive on defense. This game was crucial for us if we wanted to stay number one in conference. We played with a lot of pride. We were going to do whatever it took to win this game.”
The Pioneers, which rely on their defense, forced ERU into 31 turnovers, by using a stingy full-court press, that gives opposing teams fits.
“At the end of the day, defense is they key,” Price said. “We want to be known as a hard team to beat. If we lay our hats on defense we have a chance to win. This was a great overall team win.”
Things didn’t go UAV’s way early on as it struggled putting the ball in the hoop. The Pioneers missed several chip shot layups and the Eagles maintained a small lead.
ERU held a slight 34-28 lead late in the first half. Cypress Stevens cut that lead in half as she netted a 3-pointer at the buzzer, as the Eagles led 34-31 at halftime.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UAV 96, Embry-Riddle 83
The Pioneers had five players score in double-figures led by Elias Ezenekwe who finished with 22 points. LeVontay Ott scored 20 points off the bench, including draining three 3-pointers.
UAV improved its record to 18-1, 12-1 in the Cal Pac standings. It holds a comfortable three-game lead over second-place St. Katherine, the only team to defeat the Pioneers this season.
UAV led from start to finish against the Eagles (6-13, 4-8) and its largest lead was 24 points in the second half.
