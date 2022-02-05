LINCOLN — The University of Antelope Valley women’s softball team split a doubleheader in its season opener on Friday.
The Pioneers opened by defeating Menlo College 6-3 in eight innings and lost the second game, 8-0 to William Jessup University.
In the victory, UAV broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Lindsey Allie and a single by Gwendalyn Rivas.
UAV’s Natalie Anguiano went 2-for-4 at the plate and Elizabeth Cornejo was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Pitcher Monica Potter threw a complete game for the Pioneers.
UAV committed five errors in the shutout loss and finished with just three hits, all by leadoff batter Allie.
College Softball
Mt. SAC 10, AVC 4
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team lost to Mt. San Antonio College 10-4 on Friday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (7-1) suffered their first loss after opening the season with seven consecutive victories.
AVC committed four errors, leading to seven unearned runs.
“Unfortunately, our defense didn’t show up today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We can’t make that many mistakes, especially against a quality team like Mt. SAC.”
AVC third baseman Savannah Cervantes went 1-for-3 with a home run, drove in two runs and scored a run and leadoff batter Ariel Nieto scored two runs and drew two walks.
AVC starting pitcher Madison Reiser struck out six batters in 3.1 innings, giving up four unearned runs, four hits and three walks.
Boys Soccer
Littlerock 2, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Antelope Valley 2-0 on Friday in the Golden League finale at Antelope Valley High School.
The Lobos (10-3-4, 7-3-4) finished third in league to qualify for the playoffs. The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Tuesday.
Littlerock scored both goals in the first half.
Angel Montes De Oca scored in the 12th minute on an assist from Derick Romero and Adrian Mota scored on a free kick in the 440th minute.
Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos had four saves.
“Good game. Two nice goals in the first half,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “We look forward to keeping up the momentum in the playoffs next week. Looks like we are in third place in league and we hope we can continue playing well.”
