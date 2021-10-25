UAV’s Hardy wins 4th straight

FULLERTON — University of Antelope Valley senior cross country runner Santiago Hardy won his fourth consecutive race, dominating the Titan Invitational 8K on Friday in Fullerton.
Hardy keeps adding to his historic Pioneer run, posting a personal-best 23 minutes, 41.1 seconds to beat his former best by one minute (24.41.1). It is currently the second-best run time in the nation (23.30).
UAV coach Daniel Tustin predicted Hardy could run at least 20-30 seconds faster than his Master’s Invitational time of 24:41.1 and he was right.
“He was able to test his true limits at Fullerton,” Tustin said in a UAV press release. “I think he even surprised himself.”
Hardy’s teammate, senior Alvaro Heredia, also recorded a personal-best with a run time of 29:18.6 to finish 124th out of 149 runners in the Invitational.
In the women’s division, senior Shaye White posted a personal-best time of 21:46.7 in the 5K and finished 83rd. Senior Jasmine Estrada followed in 97th place (23:21.4).
The Pioneers will compete at the California Pacific Conference Championships on Nov. 1 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Hardy looks to continue his historic run at the meet.
