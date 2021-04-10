LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team scored nine runs in the bottom of the eighth-inning to defeat Providence Christian 15-5 via the mercy rule at The Hangar on Friday.
The Pioneers (10-3, 5-2 Cal Pac) led 6-5 going into the bottom of the frame after the Seabaggers (0-12, 0-10) scored four in the top of the seventh.
Josh Miranda hit a three-run homer in the fateful eighth inning for UAV, which had six hits in the frame and benefitted from a couple of Providence Christian errors.
Dominic Enbody was 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs for the Pioneers, while Hunter Reade was 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs. Keola Viloria also drove in three runs at the top of the order after finishing 3-for-6 at the plate.
UAV’s Dawson Bakker hit two doubles and scored two runs, while Tyler Van Marter, Will Garcia and Bryan Gomez also hit doubles.
Manny Perez pitched two innings for the Pioneers, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. He was relieved by Marcus Noteboom, who pitched the majority of the game, allowing four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts in 4.2 frames.
Andres Alonso and Erick Demchuk closed out the pitching for the Pioneers.
UAV concludes its three-game series against Providence Christian with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. today. The games can be watched live on the Pioneer Network website.
