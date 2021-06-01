The University of Antelope Valley recently announced that its 2020 season forward Allex Austin has signed a professional contract with the Ponta D’Agua Gorillas in the Praia League in Africa, which starts its inaugural season in July.
Austin said his “brother,” former Baylor great Isaiah Austin, and his agent told him about the opportunity and urged him to try out at the combine in New York.
“I balled out!” he said. “There were a total of eight combines across the country and I played in one. I got a call from the VP of the Praia League and was offered an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and the rest is history.”
Despite the pandemic neutralizing all facets of our lives, Austin was self-motivated to stay in shape mentally and physically.
“I am a motivated person and I am a performance trainer,” Austin said. “I have a lot of love and passion for the game. I always keep my mind and body right physically and spiritually.”
He is also ecstatic about playing professional basketball Africa.
“It’s a dream come true and I feel blessed with the opportunity,” he said. “I am at a loss for words.”
Austin was a steady presence off the bench for the Pioneers, who are led by head coach Jordan Mast. Austin averaged 8.2 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and two blocks in his lone season with UAV. He had a career high in points (19) against Pacific Union College and 16 rebounds against the Master’s College. He was also ranked in the Top 30 NAIA Division II in offensive rebounds (2.774) per contest and total rebounds (240) for the season.
A transfer from Baylor University, Austin was a member of the track and field team as a high jumper and in high school was a two-sport stud in track & field and basketball. He was ranked No. 1 nationally in 2012 as a high jumper (7 feet, 2 inches). He also led his basketball team in scoring (20 ppg) and in rebounding (12.4) as a senior at San Marcos (Texas) High School. His father won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and won the 1990 NCAA high jump crown at Texas State and currently holds the American high jump record at 7-10½.
“I am so proud of Allex and everything he has accomplished and continues to accomplish,” Mast said. “Allex came to UAV with a background in track and field but adapted quickly and became a force on the basketball court. He has one of the best work ethics I have ever seen and due to the work he has put in and continues to put in he has now achieved his dream of becoming a professional basketball player.
“Even more impressive is the type of person and student Allex is. He graduated with honors and received his masters from UAV and he has an unbelievable positive impact on any community that he is a part of. I want to wish Allex nothing but success and happiness in his new endeavor but I am confident with his work ethic and attitude he will continue to achieve success and accomplish his dreams.”
Austin also teaches fifth grade humanities and social studies and also assists in math and science at famed Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawii. Punahou is a private, co-educational, college preparatory school where the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, is a proud alum.
