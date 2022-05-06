UAV reaches CalPac title game

MESA, Ariz. — The University of Antelope Valley’s baseball team won in convincing fashion, Thursday, defeating Saint Katherine 10-0 on Day 2 of the 2022 California Pacific Conference Baseball Championships at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.
The Pioneers scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a two-run shot over the left-field wall by Dominic Enbody. UAV’s Rickie Garcia and Judah Wilbur also hit RBI singles in the frame.
UAV coach Neal White opted to save his Cal Pac Pitcher of the Year Andrew Garcia in the first two games of the tournament.
“This decision was based off of last weekend’s games,” he said. “We wanted Andrew to be fresh and ready.”
Instead, right-hander Calvin Turchin (8-2) pitched his best game of the season, allowing six hits and striking out five in eight shutout frames. It was his third shutout win this year.
Dawson Bakker finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs and Garcia finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The two teams will meet again in the championship today at 2 p.m. Saint Katherine defeated Benedictine Mesa 4-2 in an elimination game later on Thursday.
Softball Playoffs
AVC at Santa Ana
The Antelope Valley College softball team begins play in the 2022 CCCAA Softball Southern Regional Playoffs today at Santa Ana.
The Marauders (27-13) are seeded No. 12 after finishing tied for second with College of the Canyons in the Western State East Conference standings.
Santa Ana (33-7) won the Orange Empire Conference title and enters the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
The series is a best of three with the first game today at 2 p.m.
The second game is at noon on Saturday, followed by an if-necessary third game at 2 p.m.
AVC third baseman Savannah Cervantes leads her team with a .477 batting average and 47 RBIs. She also has 16 doubles and five home runs.
Madison Reiser leads the AVC pitching staff with a 2.09 ERA. She is 11-4 and has 125 strikeouts and 45 walks in 94 innings pitched.
