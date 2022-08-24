UAV mourns coach

The University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball team should have been opening its season on Tuesday at the Pioneer Event Center.
Instead, the Pioneers’ players, staff and faculty are mourning the loss of first-head coach Catheryne Wright, who died in a car accident in her hometown of San Diego on Saturday. She was 30.
Wright was a 2011 graduate of Olympian High School in Chula Vista, where she played on the volleyball and basketball teams, earning all-league recognition in both sports.
She went on to play indoor and beach volleyball, as well as basketball, at San Diego City College and was ranked fourth in the state in attacks per set. She was selected to the All-Tournament Team at the annual San Diego City College tournament in 2013. She led the basketball team to the San Diego Tournament title, also in 2013. She closed out that year finishing third in the state with beach volleyball partner Heather Lee.
Wright continued her collegiate career at California State University Stanislaus where she earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in human services.
She was hired as UAV’s women’s volleyball coach in late February after serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Cuyamaca College and the head girls volleyball coach at Foothills Christian High School, both in El Cajon.
While at Foothills Christian, Wright led the team to an undefeated league championship and the playoffs for the first time in more than five years.
She also coached at Exodus Volleyball Club where her team won the Las Vegas Classic Tournament Silver Division for the first time in program history. Prior to Exodus, coach Wright served as program director and head woman’s volleyball coach of South Bay Volleyball Club where she led her team to win the Open Silver Division twice, earning two silver medals in two different years.
UAV said in a statement on Tuesday that Wright “was beginning her first season with the Pioneers and made an immediate and positive impact with her student-athletes and colleagues.”
“She had a deep passion for the game and loved to coach, mentor and inspire all of those she came in contact with,” the statement continued. “She was dedicated to the program and to the community. … Catheryne was set to be a force and she will be sorely missed.”
UAV held a candlelight vigil in memory of Wright on Monday night.
Her passing was very unexpected to not only her family, but also the UAV community. Her family has set up a GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/65d8cfc8) to help with the memorial services.
The Pioneers postponed Tuesday’s scheduled match against The Master’s University and canceled a trip to Oregon this weekend. They are tentatively set to open the season at home on Sept. 8 against Benedictine University-Mesa.
