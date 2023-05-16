SANTA BARBARA — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team began the NAIA Baseball Opening Round with an 11-10, 12-inning loss to British Columbia in the Santa Barbara Bracket on Monday at Westmont College.
The Pioneers (30-15) chipped away at a 6-1 deficit and took a 10-7 lead with six runs in the top of the sixth inning.
British Columbia (34-16) pulled within one run, 10-9, with two runs in the bottom of sixth and tied the game with a run in the eighth inning.
British Columbia won on a walk-off home run by Jonny McGill in the bottom of the 12th inning.
The Pioneers will face an elimination game against Vanguard today at 12:30 p.m.
Alec White was 2-for-7 with a double, two runs and an RBI for UAV, while pinch hitter Charles Morgan hit a double with three RBIs, Jose Parreno was 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI, Raul Sandoval hit a double with an RBI and Noah Blythe hit a triple with an RBI.
Caleb Ruiz picked up the no-decision, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Josiah Nickel pitched 2.1 innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Danny Sullivan took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings.
British Columbia plays host Westmont at 9 a.m. today.
CCCAA So Cal Championships
SAN DIEGO — Antelope Valley College sophomore Prishencia Nnoham finished second in the women’s 400 meters at the 2023 CCCAA Southern California Championships on Friday at San Diego Mesa College.
Nnoham qualified for the CCCAA State Championships with her time of 56.98 seconds. Mt. SAC freshman Jaiden Hill won the race in 55.12.
The State Championships are this Friday and Saturday at Modesto.
Nnoham was the only Marauder to reach the state meet.
AVC’s Kaelin Smith finished seventh in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 9 inches and teammate Makuochukwu Ene finished ninth (44-06.75).
VISALIA — The Desert and Rosamond track and field teams both competed in the CIF-Central Section Division 4 Finals on Friday at Central Valley Christian High School in Visalia.
The Scorpions’ girls 4x400 relay team of Akeira Carter, Lailah Coulter, Camryn Freeman and Maleah Mata finished second with a time of 4 minutes, 27.99 seconds. The same four runners finished fifth in the girls 4x100 relay with a time of 53.61.
Freeman was also 22nd in the girls 100 meters (13.76).
Desert’s Derek Pangilinan finished third in the boys 300 hurdles with a personal-record time of 42.70. He also finished with a personal-record 53.36 to finish ninth in the boys 400.
Rosamond’s Allison Lackey finished 13th in the girls 400 with a PR of 1:07.56.
The Roadrunners’ boys 4x100 relay team of Robert Evans, Seth Ayers, Isaiah Hernandez and Kevin Bennett finished 12th (49.72).
The Rosamond girls 4x100 relay team of Luz Gonzalez Mazo, Ashlyn Wyckhuyse, Summer Cook and Taniya Frazier Dorsey took 14th (57.90).
Wyckhuyse also finished 10th in the girls high jump, clearing 4 feet, 3 inches.
