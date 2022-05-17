UAV falls to Westmont in NAIA regional opener

SANTA BARBARA — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team lost its NAIA regional opener to Westmont, the No. 1 seed in the Santa Barbara Bracket, 6-0, on Monday in Santa Barbara.
The Pioneers (37-12) picked up just four hits off Westmont starting pitcher Bryan Peck, a 2021 Paraclete graduate.
Peck allowed just four hits and one walk, while striking out six in eight shutout innings for the Warriors (43-11), who are ranked No. 6 in the NAIA.
UAV sophomore Tyler Pruitt had two of the team’s four hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a one-out double in the first inning. He was stranded at third. Junior Dawson Bakker and sophomore Noah Blythe had the other hits for the Pioneers.
UAV senior right-hander Calvin Turchin was charged with the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits, three walks and a hit batter, while striking out two. Senior lefty Cameron Heinrich pitched the eighth, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk.
Westmont’s Justin Rodriguez finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Simon Reid was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and Brady Renck was 2-for-4 with a double.
Robbie Haw also hit a two-run homer for the Warriors, while Thomas Rudinsky had a hit and an RBI.
The Pioneers will play Olivet Nazarene University in an elimination game at 11 a.m. today. Olivet Nazarene lost to Indiana Southeast 22-4 on Monday.
Westmont will play Indiana Southeast at 2:30 p.m. today.
