 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Women’s College Basketball | No. 21 Dakota Wesleyan 64, UAV 53

UAV falls to ranked team

Pioneers come up short against No. 21 Dakota Wesleyan

  • 0

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team will look back at Friday evening’s game at several glaring discrepancies and imagine only, “What if?”

What if, visiting Dakota Wesleyan hadn’t nearly doubled the Pioneers in rebounds?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.