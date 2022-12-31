UAV falls to ranked team

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team will look back at Friday evening’s game at several glaring discrepancies and imagine only, “What if?”
What if, visiting Dakota Wesleyan hadn’t nearly doubled the Pioneers in rebounds?
What if, the Tigers hadn’t shot 32 free throws compared to UAV’s 11?
And what if, the Pioneers hadn’t missed several easy uncontested layups throughout the game?
UAV head coach Deon Price explained it best.
“There were too many obstacles that we faced that forced an uphill battle,” he said.
All this and the Pioneers still went toe-to-toe with the nation’s 21st ranked team. Unfortunately, they fell just short as the DWU escaped with a 64-53 victory at the Pioneer Event Center.
“We have to take advantage of every opportunity and turn it into a positive. We have to filter in all areas of the game,” Price said. “They nearly doubled us on the boards, missed layups; that’s a recipe for an uphill battle.”
The game was much closer than the score indicated. The Tigers (9-3) pulled away late in the fourth quarter as they made nearly all of their free throws. DWU was held to just two field goals in the fourth quarter, but its 16-of-18 from the free-throw line in the final frame was the difference in the game. UAV didn’t shoot a free throw in the fourth quarter and shot a dismal 6-of-11 for the game.
“Sometimes we’re too overly aggressive on defense,” UAV’s Kendall Weary said. “We just need to calm down some. That’s why they were up the whole game. We played very hard, though. We didn’t give up and we played together. We were right there. If we would have won, then people would have recognized us more.”
Weary finished with 10 points off the bench, all coming in the second half. The Pioneers (8-6) were led by Jordan Rogers-McAdams, who finished with 13 points. She was 2-for-2 from 3-point range.
UAV only trailed 44-42, but neither team could get a handle on the fourth quarter as both teams shot poorly. The Tigers created some separation with free throws, but Weary kept her team close, 53-48, following a bucket midway through the quarter.
Wendy Hernandez (six points) hit her second 3-pointer of the game as UAV only trailed 55-51 with 3:45 remaining, but would get no closer.
“They didn’t scare us at all; we definitely weren’t intimidated,” Rogers-McAdams said. “I thought we played good defense the whole game, but I think we got a little fatigued. We were still trying to keep the tempo up. I thought we played confident. I’m very pleased with our team effort.”
DWU opened the second half with a 6-1 run to extend its lead to 36-23. Weary stopped the bleeding after she converted the old-fashioned 3-point play, which cut the lead to 36-26.
A 3-pointer by Weary later in the quarter cut the lead to 37-31 with just over five minutes remaining. On the ensuing play, the Tigers responded with a 3-pointer by Isabel Ihnen (15 points) to put DWU back up 40-31. The Tigers scored the next four consecutive points, which capped a 7-0 run to give them their largest lead of the game, 44-31.
That seemed to energize the Pioneers as Hernandez and Cypree Stevens hit back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a layup by Deshauna Walker. In all, UAV was sparked by an 11-0 run, trimming the once comfortable lead to 44-42.
“We fought hard,” Price said. “We know we have to play at a high level for 40 minutes against a team like that. We were great in spurts. We must maximize our opportunities and minimize our mistakes. I give us an ‘A’ for effort. We really got after it.”
The Tigers used an 11-2 run early in the first quarter to grab a 19-7 lead. The Pioneers kept getting close but could never really get over the hump. Many times DWU had second- and third-chance opportunities, which resulted in a 52-28 rebounding edge. The Tigers had nearly as many offensive rebounds (21) as UAV had total rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.