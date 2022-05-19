UAV falls short in regional title game

SANTA BARBARA — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team advanced to the regional championship of the NAIA opening round, losing to host Westmont 12-0 on Wednesday.
The Pioneers finish the season 39-13.
UAV was outhit by Westmont 16-7 in the championship game. The Warriors (45-11) jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Tyler Pruitt, Noah Blythe and Brayan Gomez all had two hits apiece for the Pioneers.
UAV, the No 4 seed in the regional, advanced to the championship by eliminating No. 2 seed IU Southeast 3-2 in an earlier game on Wednesday.
The Pioneers trailed Indiana Southeast (40-15) 2-0 entering the top of the sixth inning.
Dominic Enbody scored UAV’s first run on an error and Judah Wilbur hit a two-run single to give the Pioneers the lead.
UAV outhit the Grenadiers 5-4, but played an error-free game, while Indiana Southeast committed four errors.
Wilbur was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and was the only Pioneer to finish with multiple hits.
UAV starting pitcher Shaun Atamanchuk gave up two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out one, while Ryan Isler threw four shutout, no-hit innings of relief, giving up two walks and striking out nine.
The Pioneers went 2-2 at the regional, one of nine throughout the country, before the World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, starting on May 27.
UAV recovered after losing its opening game at the regional, 6-0, to Westmont on Monday.
Host Westmont, which includes Paraclete grad Bryan Peck, is the lone team to advance and went 3-0 in the regional.
