UAV cruises to win

LANCASTER — Last season, Elias Ezenekwe sat on the sidelines to watch his University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team lose twice on its home court to Benedictine University at Mesa.
This season, Ezenekwe suited up against the Redhawks and wanted to make sure history didn’t repeat itself.
“It hurt watching them beat us twice last year,” he said. “I had to just sit there and watch.”
Ezenekwe scored 18 points and had four steals to help the Pioneers cruise to an easy 96-74 victory against BenU, Thursday night at the Pioneer Event Center.
Ezenekwe was one of five players that score in double-figures for UAV. Arik Nicholas led the way with 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Andrew Lewis had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Michael Hayes had 15 points and four rebounds. Lavontay Ott chipped in with 13 points.
“We came out aggressive and we played well in transition. We were able to hit shots,” Ezenekwe said. “We did what we had to do. We must continue to stay locked in the rest of the way. Sooner or later they will have to give us our respect.”
The Pioneers improved their overall record to 16-1 and 10-1 in the California Pacific Conference. The only the game UAV lost in conference, head coach Jordan Mast was unable to coach due to a personal matter.
“I thought our attention to detail, our focus and effort was there in the first half,” Mast said. “The guys know they must stay locked in, no matter the score. The guards were great in transition and our bigs had a great game. I thought we did a great job playing inside out. We were intentional in getting the ball inside. They draw so much attention inside, they can kick it out and our guards will make them pay. I’m happy with where we’re at.”
UAV opened the game with a 12-2 run. From that point on, the Redhawks never really posed a threat as the Pioneers kept their foot on the gas. Lewis connected on one of his 3-pointers to give UAV a 30-18 lead.
Later in the half, a steal by Ott led to him serving up an assist on a platter to Nicholas, who finished with a two-handed dunk. The Pioneers led 46-27 at halftime.
Another steal by Ezenekwe set up another dunk, giving UAV a 52-33 lead in the second half. Hayes had an acrobatic steal where he fell into the stands and was able to pass it to Ott, who finished the layup to give his team a 56-38 lead.
“My team came out with great energy and focus. Everybody played hard and contributed,” Hayes said. “This was a great team win. We needed this dub to keep up the momentum. We were playing for each other. Defensively our effort was great. Our defense leads to our offense. Coach (Mast) pitches defense first.”
The Pioneers forced BenU to commit 22 turnovers. UAV outscored the Redhawks, 56-28, inside the paint.
With the victory, the Pioneers hold a two-game lead over UC-Merced atop the Cal Pac standings.
