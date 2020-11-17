LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has finalized his staff for the upcoming NBA season.
Dan Craig was hired as associate head coach, along with assistants Kenny Atkinson, Chauncey Billups, Larry Drew and Roy Rogers. Assistants Jeremy Castleberry and Brendan O’Connor are holdovers from the staff of Doc Rivers, who left and took the head coaching job in Philadelphia.
Cam Hodges, Shaun Fein, Dahntay Jones and Beau Levesque were hired in coaching and player development roles.
Craig spent 17 seasons with the Miami Heat, including four years as an assistant coach. Atkinson spent the last four years as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, leading the team to a postseason berth in 2018-19. Billups joins the team he once played for after working as an NBA analyst for ESPN, and a Clippers game analyst for Prime Ticket. Drew spent six years with Cleveland, including one as head coach in 2018-19.
Rogers was an assistant last season with the Chicago Bulls. Hodges worked last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Fein spent the last four years with Brooklyn. Jones played 13 years in the NBA, winning a title with Cleveland in 2016. Levesque spent two years with the Brooklyn Nets.
AP source: Saints’ Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees’ injury, which the 41-year-old quarterback said occurred on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans 27-13 victory over the Niners on Sunday.
Brees’ injuries, which were first reported by ESPN, are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks. Two of the Saints’ next three games are against the Falcons, first on Sunday in the Superdome and then in Atlanta on Dec. 6. In between, New Orleans visits Denver on Nov. 29.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Monday he would not comment on any injuries before the first required injury report of this week on Wednesday.
But with Brees virtually certain to miss upcoming games, the Saints’ offense is likely to be run primarily by Jameis Winston, a 2015 first overall draft choice by Tampa Bay whom New Orleans signed to a one-year contract as a free agent this offseason. Taysom Hill, a utility player who intermittently takes over for Brees on option plays — but also plays tight end and on special teams — also could see his snaps at quarterback increase, depending on Winston’s performance.
While Brees initially missed just two plays after the hit by Street and returned for another touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the half, he told Payton he did not feel fit to continue in the second half on Sunday. Winston took most of the snaps after that, with Hill also running a number of plays behind center.
All-Star guard Chris Paul sent to Suns in blockbuster trade
Chris Paul holds a $44 million option for the 2021-22 season, a massive payday that may have kept some teams from trying to trade for the All-Star point guard.
The Phoenix Suns weren’t deterred.
They have a pair of All-Stars in their backcourt now, with hopes the duo of Paul and Devin Booker — one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers — will be enough to get the franchise back to the postseason for the first time since 2010.
The trade sending Paul to the Suns from Oklahoma City was completed Monday night, a blockbuster to start what could be a wild few days of NBA transactions before training camps begin next month.
The particulars: The Suns get Paul and forward Abdel Nader, while the Thunder get Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a protected 2022 first-round pick.
“We are excited to welcome Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to Phoenix,” Suns general manager James Jones said. “Chris’ leadership and competitive approach to the game will have an immeasurable impact on our team. Abdel possesses all the traits on and off the court that will complement our culture.”
Rubio reacted to the trade news with a tweet, several hours before the moves got league approval and could be considered official: “... what a business,” he wrote.
Medvedev wins with underarm serve at ATP Finals
LONDON — Daniil Medvedev pulled off an underarm serve as he outlasted Alexander Zverev and joined Novak Djokovic as a winner at the ATP Finals on day two Monday.
Medvedev prevailed 6-3, 6-4, while Djokovic cruised past Finals debutant Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 in an empty O2 Arena.
Djokovic and Medvedev meet on Wednesday to secure the group lead.
Medvedev led 4-3, 30-30 in the second set when he surprised Zverev with a quick underarm serve. It brought the German to the net and he lost the point when his backhand block volley flew long.
“My wide serve was not working as well as I would like and he was returning good,” Medvedev said. “I see that he was five meters behind the baseline and I have the ball close to my racket, so I thought, ‘Go for it.’
“It actually worked. It’s also smart.”
Two games later, he served a love game to earn his first win at the ATP Finals in his fourth match going back to last year.
Medvedev went 0-3 in his first Finals, including a loss to Zverev which he avenged after an attritional opening set.
Zverev, the 2018 champion, earned a break in the first game but gave it straight back with three double faults. Another double fault by Zverev in the sixth game gave Medvedev a 4-2 lead, and the Russian finished the set with his first ace.
A weak forehand into the net cost Zverev the decisive break at 3-3 in the second. Medvedev held with the underarm serve, and he beat Zverev again eight days after winning their Paris Masters final.
“This was one of the most (intense matches) I had in my career,” Medvedev said.
The top-ranked Djokovic smothered Schwartzman after conceding an early break and, despite no fans inside the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, he gestured to each section as if to say thanks.
“Why I celebrated? Because that’s my celebration and that’s also my gratitude to the court and to this opportunity to be able to compete,” the Serb said. “Even though there was no crowd in the stands, I know that there was a lot of people watching it on TV, so that was me sharing that emotion with them.”
Hockey champions laying off 30 workers because of virus
Just months after winning the Stanley Cup, officials with the Tampa Bay Lightning said Monday that they are eliminating 30 positions in a sign that even winning a championship does not spare a team from the effects of the coronavirus.
The positions were across the company and effective immediately, team officials said. The layoffs represent less than 10% of the team’s workforce.
“Rest assured, these decisions were not made lightly,” Lightning and Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs told the Tampa Bay Times. “But with the sports and entertainment industry being impacted like at no other time in modern history, this was a necessary step as we position ourselves for maximum recovery.”
Because the National Hockey League’s postseason was played in bubbles in Canada, the team did not earn any revenue from the playoffs. The Lightning lost money last season and is expected to do so again during the upcoming season, team officials said.
Every employee who was working full-time in late September when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup by defeating the Dallas Stars, will receive a championship ring, the newspaper reported.
On Monday, the Florida Department of Health tallied more than 4,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to more than 889,000 cases. Since the pandemic began, the virus has caused 17,559 deaths in Florida.
Hollywood stars complete takeover of Welsh club Wrexham
WREXHAM, Wales — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Monday completed a $2.5 million takeover of a Welsh club that plays in the fifth tier of English soccer.
“This is really happening,” Reynolds said at end of a short video announcing the purchase of Wrexham.
Wrexham was formed in 1864 and is the third-oldest professional team in world soccer. In a recent call with members of the club’s supporters’ trust, Reynolds and McElhenney outlined their vision to make Wrexham a “global force.”
“You may have never heard of Wrexham, the Racecourse Ground or (sponsor) Ifor Williams,” Reynolds said, putting on a Welsh accent, “but you will.”
Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Wrexham, which has been a fan-owned club since 2011, said the “RR McReynolds Company” will take 100% control — subject to confirmation by soccer authorities — following a vote among supporters.
“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our football club and look forward to what the future brings,” the club’s supporters’ trust said.
The National League — the division in which Wrexham plays — has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Browns place Janovich on COVID list after he played in game
CLEVELAND — Browns fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, a day after he played 26 snaps in a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.
The team was notified of Janovich’s positive coronavirus test in the morning and immediately closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing. Players held their meetings virtually and coach Kevin Stefanski held his Zoom call with the media from home.
Janovich, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, was on the field for 15 offensive plays and 11 on special teams in Sunday’s game.
It’s the second time in four days the Browns had to implement those protocol measures after offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive on Friday and went on the COVID-19 list.
“That is the world we live in right now, and we are ready to do whatever is necessary to keep everybody safe, first and foremost — keep our coaches, players and staff safe,” Stefanski said. “That is really where our mentality is. While doing that, we still have to prepare and get ready to play.”
The Browns (6-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.
Cleveland had avoided any issues with the virus until last week when the team put quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 list after he had close contact with an unidentified infected staffer. Mayfield missed one on-field practice before returning Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said dealing with the virus has become part of every player’s daily routine.
“You can’t complain about it. You can’t cry about it, you have to just handle your business,” he said. “You are going to have to be flexible. You are going to have to do things that you normally would not have to do. And once again, this is shared responsibility.
“It is going to take an entire team in order to get it done. COVID is very serious, it is was something that we take very seriously.”
Orgeron defends response to allegations against LSU players
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that he has and will continue to take “appropriate action” when he receives allegations of player misconduct such as sexual abuse.
The LSU coach, now in his fourth full season, was responding to USA Today investigative article detailing numerous instances in which the university’s athletic administration appeared not to follow up in accordance with protocols on complaints by alleged sexual assault victims.
“We need to support and protect victims of violence, sexual abuse of any kind,” Orgeron said. “There’s no place in our society nor on this campus or on our football program for any behavior of this type.
“When accusations are made, we have a legal and moral obligation to report every allegation to the university’s Title IX office so due process can be implemented,” Orgeron said. “I have in the past, and will continue to take appropriate action and comply with reporting protocols.”
The article described repeated instances in which LSU declined to release requested information to not just the media, but also victims themselves, about how they were or had handled complaints against former players including running back Derrius Guice and receiver Drake Davis in recent years.
Guice left LSU in good standing and was selected in the NFL draft by Washington, which has since released him after revelations of his assault on a woman. Davis was suspended and ultimately expelled from LSU, but only after prolong and repeated abuse of his girlfriend went unaddressed, according to the report.
The report states that Guice and Davis are among at least nine LSU football players reported to police for sexual misconduct and dating violence since coach Ed Orgeron took over the team four years ago. Also among them was former reserve QB Peter Parrish, who was suspended for a year after being accused of rape and then transferred to Memphis.
Among recent former players accused of sexual misconduct but never disciplined were running back Tae Provens, linebacker Jacob Phillips, tight end Zach Sheffer and safety Grant Delpit, according to USA Today. The article stated that Provens, Phillips and Sheffer were accused of rape, while Delpit was accused of recording a woman without her knowledge and sharing the video. Delpit has denied the allegations through his attorney, Shawn Holley.
Orgeron said he is confident that “the university is working to address our policies and processes when allegations arise.”
Orgeron made the statement at the onset of his usual Monday-of-game-week media conference. He declined to take further questions on the matter.
LSU is scheduled to play at Arkansas on Saturday.
