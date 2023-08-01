Rams Michel Retires Football

Associated Press

Rams running back Sony Michel carries the ball against the Ravens on Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. Michel decided on Saturday to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Rams.

 

 Nick Wass

IRVINE — Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision Saturday after the third practice of camp for the Rams, who re-signed Michel last month. McVay said they had a conversation on Saturday morning in which Michel informed the team of his decision.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.