QUARTZ HILL — Ben Weese had offers to play football in college, but he didn’t think he would be able to continue to run track as well.
The Quartz Hill senior played on the varsity football team for three years, getting promoted during the Rebels’ championship run his freshman year, and he was on the track team, running sprints, for four years.
“It was surprising,” Ben said of being able to compete in both sports in college. “I always use track to help with football, so they kind of go hand-in-hand. I didn’t think I would be able to play football and track.”
Weese will have the opportunity to do both at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, a Division III school. Ben signed a National Letter of Intent on February 9 at Quartz Hill High, in front of family, friends and coaches.
“It feels great. I’m really excited to be a Fighting Scot and to be able to go to the next level,” Ben said. “It’s an honor to be able to play football still.”
Ben plays strong safety on the football field, as well as defensive back and running back. He runs the sprints on the track team.
“At a program like Macalester, a small school like that, where you can play multiple sports,” Quartz Hill football coach James Vondra said. “He was exciting to watch. We put him at fullback on offense every once in a while just because of his aggression. It was an honor to have him in our program. He is one of those kids with a four point whatever GPA. He always took the AP classes, the honors classes. So academically he was one of our leaders.
“On the field he was one of our leaders by example. He’s not one to verbally get into your face, but he was our strong safety. He was the one that lined up our defense. He was the one that called our defense in the secondary and our coverage. We knew he would be able to do that because of his mental capacity, very high football IQ. He just never quit. He never asked to come out. Just one of those guys who quietly did his job, but was fun to watch.”
Ben has been playing football since he was 7 years old.
“He got into track to begin with just keeping in shape in the offseason,” said Ben’s father, Jimmy Weese, a Quartz Hill assistant football coach. “As he progressed through and starting working on more speed stuff, he’s grown to love the track side of it as well.
“It’s been great. It’s been a long journey, just watching him grow from youth sports into high school. Watching his passion and love for the game, as well as his academics, get him to this point that he is able to go to college and play and do what he loves to do.”
Vondra said Ben was a leader for the Rebels.
“He’s a leader,” Vondra said. “He was our team captain coming into this year. He’s just one of those guys you wish everybody was like him. He was always pound-for-pound one of the toughest kids in the program. As a freshman we brought him up to varsity to be part of our championship run. He didn’t care about his size. He was always undersized, shorter than everyone else, but his aggression, his tenaciousness was always evident the way that he played.”
Ben and his family were aggressive and tenacious is pursuing an opportunity in college, starting the process his sophomore year.
“We used a recruiting agency at the end of his sophomore year,” Jimmy Weese said. “We knew that he wasn’t going to have all these schools attracted to him, so we got his name out and see where he could go and where he could fit. Doing that early was definitely highly beneficial for us and for him and very lucky and happy we took those steps at that time for him.”
Ben’s mother, Danielle Carbajal, said the school reached out to Ben last year and his recruiting trip to the school was exactly one year prior to his signing ceremony.
Ben was on a recruiting trip that initially started at the University of Chicago before going to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area for a visit to Macalester.
“He went to Chicago first and then St. Paul and I remember asking him while we were there ‘Well, which one did you like better?’ and he said, ‘Here.’ He liked Macalester,” said Carbajal, who is also a teacher at Quartz Hill High. “It was awesome that they ended up making him an offer.
“It’s the culmination of a lifetime of being an athlete and being an incredible student in the classroom. I’m so excited about Macalester. It’s a pretty prestigious school to get into. They only had about a 35 percent acceptance rate last year. The whole program is advertised as the most progressive football program in the nation. They really push internationalism and just caring about humanity. The coaching staff is all energetic and really motivational and the track coaches as well.”
Ben said he was convinced about Macalester College because of many factors.
“They have everything I need for college and everything I would want to play for,” Ben said. “The campus is really beautiful, especially during the fall before it snows.
“It was more, they have really good internship programs that they set up all their players with, for whatever they would want to go into.”
Ben is still deciding between chemistry and biology for a major, but is interested in pursuing medicine.
Ben said Macalester made him an official offer during the pandemic via a Zoom call.
Ben said the recruiting process wasn’t too bad during the pandemic shutdown, because he had already started.
“I could see how not being able to play this year and not getting that final senior tape out, I could see how that could greatly impact other players,” Ben said.
Both Ben and Jimmy Weese were thankful to the many coaches Ben had over the years, starting in youth football through high school.
“A lot of the coaches he had in youth football helped him progress,” Jimmy Weese said. “Larry Lawrence with Highland got him at a younger age to take his game up an even higher level, keep him interested, made it fun and really competitive. On into high school with coach Vondra and coach Drennan. I think they taught him not just being an athlete, but how to be a man. How to be an adult in society. It was just amazing watching him grow and flourish under their wing.”
