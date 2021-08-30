LANCASTER — Paraclete graduate Logan Reese had two main criteria for his college recruiting process that narrowed his search considerably.
Reese wanted the chance to continue playing two sports — baseball and soccer — at the collegiate level and his preferred major — special education — is not a common field of study.
Reese found a university that met those specifications in Southern California in the University of La Verne. The two-sport athlete signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the NCAA Division III school in the spring.
“I was trying to find a school that fit well with me and would make me succeed in life and what I want to do in life,” Reese said. “That was like the perfect scenario for me, was to go with both sports. But I’m very lucky to find a school that would let me do both.”
Reese was a center fielder on the varsity baseball team for two years and the goalkeeper on the varsity soccer team for four years.
“Logan Reese might be the most naturally talented of the bunch and he uses his skills to the ultimate end,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “He’s always out there working. He’s always going to track down every fly ball. He’s the hardest on himself than anyone else is going to be. He wants those perfect at-bats. He wants to things the right way. He’s the ultimate competitor.
“There’s not too many people that get more frustrated than me if things don’t go right and he’s definitely one of them. He knows not only how to process it, but to make it better. He just doesn’t hold onto it. I see him pushing his teammates to try to get better as well, as he’s trying to make himself better.”
Reese was second on the baseball team in batting average this spring, hitting 3.77 in 88 plate appearances in 25 games, with a team-high 24 runs scored and 21 RBIs. He was second on the team with 16 stolen bases.
The Spirits finished 20-5 overall, tied for first in the Gold Coast League at 11-1, and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals, losing to Royal 4-1 on June 15.
The Paraclete boys soccer team also played this spring, finishing with a 7-5-3 record and advancing to the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 second round. Reese finished with 116 saves in eight games, averaging 14.5 saves per game.
Reese first attracted the attention of La Verne coaches his freshman year, but the discussion got serious after he attended a camp in late 2020.
“I met them at a camp, an ID camp,” Reese said. “A bunch of colleges come and watch you and they liked me and we started talking. Actually, they started looking at me freshman year and their coach said ‘Let’s see you down the road.’ They saw me at a camp and that was September, December in 2020.”
Reese had to adapt to the disruption of the college recruiting process during the COVID pandemic.
“You had to find new ways to get yourself out there and really connect with the coach and see if this was a perfect fit for you,” Reese said. “I knew (in the spring). We had a Zoom call and he explained everything to me and we just said this is the perfect fit and that was it.”
It was also a perfect fit since La Verne offers a major in special education.
Reese said it’s harder to find schools that offer a major in special education.
“Both my parents are special ed teachers, so it’s been in my family and I really want to do that,” Reese said. “The kids. The kids are the main reason. I love working with kids and just helping them.”
Reese was one of four Paraclete baseball players — along with Bryan Peck, Trevor Shepherd and Hunter Edwards — who all signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the college Level on April 13. Peck will attend Westmont College, Shepherd will play at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Edwards will play both baseball and football at Pacific University in Oregon.
“It really is an honor to have this many kids, especially with the COVID shortened season,” Burnias said. “It’s just a testament to how much harder these kids and their parents had to work to get them seen, to ensure that they got the opportunity to play at the next level. It’s a continuation of a program that we’ve had for the past 10-15 years. It’s a testament to their willingness to work hard.”
