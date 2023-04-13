 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Two Royals pitchers combine for no-hitter

QUARTZ HILL — Two Quartz Hill pitchers combined for a no-hitter against Antelope Valley in a 19-0, five-inning victory on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.

Junior Isaac Quintero and Nicholas Eliopulos combined for one walk and and nine strikeouts in the Royals’ shutout victory. Quintero picked up the win, throwing three innings.

