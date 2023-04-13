Two Royals pitchers combine for no-hitter

QUARTZ HILL — Two Quartz Hill pitchers combined for a no-hitter against Antelope Valley in a 19-0, five-inning victory on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.
Junior Isaac Quintero and Nicholas Eliopulos combined for one walk and and nine strikeouts in the Royals’ shutout victory. Quintero picked up the win, throwing three innings.
Dominick Lee, Jonathan Oseguera and Nicolas Steed each went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Quartz Hill (19-3, 9-0 Golden League), which has won 17 straight games.
Johnny Mares, Brady Larsen, Logan Reddemann, Andrew Galindo, Ozzy Sanchez, Beau Karrer, Preston White, Ismael Quintero and Esteban Sepulveda contributed one RBI apiece for the Royals.
Antoni Cardenas drew a walk for the Antelopes (0-11, 0-9) to deny the Royals a perfect game.
Quartz Hill plays at Saugus in a non-league game today and at Antelope Valley on Friday.
LANCASTER — The Highland baseball team defeated Lancaster 9-3 in a Golden League game on Wednesday at Lancaster High.
Senior Jacob Rodriquez-Katz went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored for the Bulldogs (15-3-1, 9-0 GL), while junior Will Paxton was 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.
Highland junior Christian Arreola finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, junior Luke Manzano was also 2-for-3 with two runs and junior Caleb Montemayor drove in two runs.
Junior starting pitcher Jacob Badillo picked up the win for the Bulldogs, allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Paxton pitched one inning, allowing just two hits and no runs and striking out two.
Highland senior Carter Wood pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts and Montemayor allowed two unearned runs on one hit with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.
Senior Joseph Lopez led Lancaster with a 2-for-3 performance and a run scored, while senior Jacob Martinez was 2-for-4 and junior Luke Doster hit a double and drove in a run.
The two teams finish out their series on Friday at Highland.
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team defeated Knight 15-3 in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player Fabio Iqbal swept his three sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 (forfeit win).
“Fabio Iqbal played a very strong game with solid strategy and well-timed attacks,” Knight coach James Jutila said. “Time and again I’d see a play that was exactly what I had been trying to teach my players.”
Knight’s No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona, lost to Iqbal 6-3, but won his other two matches against Lancaster’s Nick Sanchez and Dylan Kwak by 6-4 scores.
“Douglas Cardona came up short against Fabio, but played solidly against No. 2 Nick,” Jutila said. “In the third set against Dylan, Douglas got behind early with Dylan playing very aggressive. Douglas played steady to overcome a 1-4 deficit to win 6-4, even though he faced three set points against him.”
Knight’s other win came from No. 1 doubles where Ethan Chavez and Wayne Jarvis won 6-1 over Lancaster’s No. 3 team of Kristoff Perey and Justin.
The Hawks did not have a No. 3 singles player nor a No. 3 doubles team, forfeiting the six matches before play began.
Sanchez won a 6-1 set for the Eagles and took a 6-0 forfeit, while Kwak also won 6-1, 6-0 (forfeit).
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Cooper Larson and Shaun Ikeuchi won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 (forfeit), while Lucas Hidalgo and Landon Donahue-Black also swept 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 (forfeit) and Justin and Perey won two sets, 6-1, 6-0 (forfeit).
Knight plays Littlerock today at Palmdale High, while Lancaster plays Highland at AVC.
