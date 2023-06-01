SANDY, Utah — Memo Rodríguez and Tyler Boyd scored two minutes apart late in the second half to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

The Galaxy (3-9-3) trailed until Rodríguez took passes from Riqui Puig and Calegari in the 72nd minute and scored for the first time this season. Boyd delivered the winner two minutes later, using assists from Calegari and Dejan Joveljic to net his second goal.

