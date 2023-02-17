Twelve Valley wrestlers set for CIF Masters Meet

A total of 12 wrestlers from the Golden League advanced to the Masters Meet, which will start today at Palm Springs High School.
A total of five male wrestlers from the Golden League advanced to the Masters Meet by finishing in the top five of their weight class at the CIF-Southern Section Coastal Division Finals on Saturday at Westminster High School.
Seven female wrestlers from the Golden League advanced to the Masters Meet by finishing in the top eight of their weight class at the CIF-Southern Section Eastern Division Finals on Saturday at Shadow Hills High School.
The Boys Masters Meet starts at 10 a.m. today and the Girls Masters Meet will be on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Both the boys and girls Masters Meets will be held at Palm Springs High School.
The top 10 male placers and the top eight female wrestlers in each weight class advances to the CIF State Wrestling Championships. The State Championships, for both boys and girls, will be held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, starting on Feb. 23.
Lancaster senior Edvin Obregon finished second at 126 pounds, Quartz Hill junior Evan Sepanlou was third at 152, Highland sophomore Jamie Serrato finished fourth at 113 pounds and Quartz Hill sophomore Jayden Baer (220) and Quartz Hill senior Matt Caram (285) both finished fifth in their weight class.
Obregon, who won his second league title this season, had three pins in his four wins to advance to the championship match. He lost a 4-2 decision in the championship match to St. John Bosco freshman Zaydrein Hernandez.
Sepanlou, who won his second league title, was pinned in the semifinals by eventual champion, Valle Vista senior Jacob Salcedo.
Sepanlou rebounded to pin Servite senior Lucas Reza in the third-place match.
Baer, who won his first league title, had three pins to advance to the semifinals, but was pinned himself by JSerra sophomore Luke Webb.
Baer lost a 10-4 decision to fall to the fifth-place match and scored a third-period pin against Westminster’s Edwin Hopkins.
Caram, the Golden League runner-up, had two pins to advance to the quarterfinals, where he lost a 6-1 decision to Rio Mesa senior Anthony Garcia.
Caram, who won the Golden League title as a junior, then won two consolation bracket matches, on a pin and then a 6-0 decision to advance to the fifth-place match.
Caram won the match and the final spot to the Masters Meet on an injury default.
Serrato, who won his first Golden League title, lost 3-1 in the third-place match.
Serrato had a pin in his first match and then won two decisions, 5-0 and 4-3, to advance to the semifinals, where he lost a 12-3 decision. He followed that with a pin to advance to the third-place match.
Palmdale senior Ayanna Powers, who won her third Golden League title this season, finished second at 150 pounds.
Powers had two pins to advance to the championship match, but was pinned by Newport Harbor junior Eduarda Bautista in the title match.
Quartz Hill senior Abena Adu, who won her second league title, finished second at 170 pounds.
Adu had three pins to advance to the championship match, but was pinned by Paramount senior Jocelyn Yepez in the title match.
Highland freshman Evalina Chavez finished fourth at 131 pounds and Quartz Hill senior Kieran Valencia was fifth.
Valencia defeated Chavez 5-2 in the Golden League championship match.
Chavez had three pins to advance to the Eastern Division semifinals, but was pinned by eventual champion, Palmdale senior Tegan Nguyen.
Chavez had a pin to advance to the third-place match, but was pinned by Marina sophomore Alyssa Flexen.
Valencia had three pins to advance to the semifinals, but was pinned by Paramount senior Magaly Madrid.
Valencia lost a 6-4 decision in the consolation bracket, but rebounded with a pin in the fifth-place match against Santa Fe freshman Kailynn Santa Maria.
Quartz Hill sophomore Giselle Mendez, who won her first Golden League title, finished fifth at 143 pounds.
Mendez won her first match on a pin, but was pinned in her second to drop down into the consolation bracket.
Mendez won fourth consecutive elimination matches on pins, before losing a 4-2 decision to Norwalk junior Casey Otero to drop into the fifth-place match, which Mendez won on a medical forfeit.
Eastside senior Stephanie Galindo-Hernandez, who won her second consecutive league title, finished seventh at 106 pounds.
Galindo-Hernandez won her first two matches on pins before losing an 11-2 decision in the quarterfinals.
She won her first consolation bracket match on a pin before losing a 3-0 decision to drop into the seventh-place match, which she won on a pin.
Highland sophomore Miriam Guadamuz, who won her first league title, finished seventh at 121 pounds.
Guadamuz had a bye and a pin to advance to the quarterfinals, where she lost a 12-11 decision to No. 1-seeded Montclair junior Sage O-Toole.
Guadamuz won her first consolation match on a pin, but was pinned in her next match to drop into the seventh-place match, which she won on a pin.
Seven more male wrestlers finished in the top eight of their weight class, but did not finish in the top five.
Lancaster junior Noah Halstead, who won his second straight Golden League title, finished sixth at 120 pounds.
Lancaster senior Ethan Boos, the runner-up in the Golden League, was sixth at 145.
Littlerock senior Saul Lopez, who won his first league title, was seventh at 160.
Quartz Hill senior Peyton McCanna, the runner-up in the Golden League, was seventh at 132 pounds.
Littlerock senior William Meija, who won his first league title, was sixth at 170 and Lancaster senior Christian Tucker-Martin, who lost to Meija in the league finals, was eighth.
Lancaster senior Angel Correa, who won his first Golden League title, was sixth at 182 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.