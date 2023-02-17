 Skip to main content
top story
High School Wrestling | CIF-Southern Section Championships

Twelve Valley wrestlers set for CIF Masters Meet

Five boys, seven girls earn spots

A total of 12 wrestlers from the Golden League advanced to the Masters Meet, which will start today at Palm Springs High School.

A total of five male wrestlers from the Golden League advanced to the Masters Meet by finishing in the top five of their weight class at the CIF-Southern Section Coastal Division Finals on Saturday at Westminster High School.

